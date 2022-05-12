The plan is to be an international artiste - King Promise

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Award-winning singer and songwriter, King Promise, has disclosed that it has always been his intention to be a globally acclaimed artiste.



According to him, even though he is always being appreciated in other countries, he is popular in Ghana because spends more time in Ghana than in any other country.



“But the good thing is that at least we’re making an impact on the rest of the world as well not just home and they’re accepting it because we’re putting in work,” he said.



In an interview with Winston Micheals and Naa Dzama on Y107.9FM’s ShoutsOnY show, he said, “The plan has always been to be an international artiste and not just be an artiste just based in Ghana. I’ve taken it upon myself to keep going and take it to the rest of the world.”



He noted hard work and dedication have helped him make an impact in Ghana and abroad.



“It’s just the music and my team trying to pull the right plugs. And being signed to Sony music in the UK maybe another reason but I put in the hard work no matter where I find myself,” he emphasized.



He disclosed that he’s always in the studio networking, connecting and always putting in a lot of work.



“So people actually feel this way because the plan has always been to be an international artiste and although I might not be seen here often, it just means that I’m working,” he added.