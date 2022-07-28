The painful death of Kumchacha’s father

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Now a renowned prophet, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has recounted how he became a miscreant despite his mother’s resolve to ensure a change in the narrative, attributing the development to the loss of his father at a tender age.



In his interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Thursday, Kumchacha said he went wayward and started doing drugs at age eleven. His father had died in a road accident on his way from Burma Camp to pay them a visit to the village upon hearing news of his [Kumchacha] birth when the said incident occurred.



“I was stubborn,” the preacher who has never been to school stated. “I was a bad boy so I never liked schooling. I was quarrelsome. I was always fighting and nobody could defeat me. I didn’t like schooling because I could even fight a teacher for caning me. I was on a different path. I did all sorts of bad stuff except stealing. I smoked weed, fought people, gambled…



“At age 11, I was smoking weed. I had someone as my trainer. My mother was at Akyim Apadwa. My father was a soldier but died early. I never saw him because he died before I grew up. He was on his way to visit us but was involved in an accident and died. It happened around Suhum; a suburb called Obretema,” Kumchacha added.



As recalcitrant as he was, Kumchacha who recounted his past in both Twi and English languages said his mother did everything possible to have him conform to societal values but that was an exercise in futility; the more she tried, the worse he became.



“A father trains a child so in his absence, the probability that the child would go wayward is high especially when it’s a boy. My mother tried but could not control me because I was very stubborn,” he said.



Although he had at the beginning of his narration mentioned that he never stole from anyone, the preacher did not consider his decision to reap what he did not sow as theft. He remarked that he reaped food produce from persons who tried to outsmart him. And that is more like a payback than theft.



“I was the caretaker of all the coconuts at Apadwa. If you don’t hand them over to me, I’ll still harvest them. I could harvest plantain and avoid being caught. It’s not theft because I helped some people and they never paid me,” the pastor who is the sixth of nine children said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



