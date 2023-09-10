The only way NPP can win 2024 is to make John Mahama thier flagbearer – Bullgod

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Bullgod has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the 2024 presidential election.



Speaking on the Saturday, September 9, 2023, edition of United Showbiz on UTV, Bullgod argued that the only way the NPP can retain power is to make the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama their presidential candidate.



“They shouldn’t come and disturb us, if they like they should bring Jesus. There is only one way that the NPP would try and win elections in this country, if NPP can win in 2024 unless Mahama is their presidential candidate,” he stated.



According Bullgod, the two leading candidates in the NPP flagbearer race, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and other candidates in the NPP race are all bereft of ideas to run the country.



