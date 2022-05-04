The nonsense must stop - Oscar Provencal fumes as he fights governments

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians urged to hold governments accountable



E-Levy takes off despite concerns



Government defends introduction of E-Levy



Veteran actor, Oscar Provencal has expressed discontent with how successive governments have woefully failed to redeem Ghanaians from hardships but rather championed legislations for their own parochial interests.



Speaking on GTV’s breakfast show, Wednesday, on the back of the implementation of E-Levy and calls for neutrality allowance, Oscar Provencal known for his lead role in the popular TV series ‘Inspector Bediako’, said the time is ripe for Ghanaians to demand accountability from the government for a change in narrative.



Describing the system as ‘unfair’, Oscar Provencal was optimistic that politicians would sit up if citizens hold them accountable enough.



“There is one thing about introducing something, a policy like E-Levy… and there is another thing like fixing the system. There is so much wastage in the system that Ghanaians have no idea about; we’ve not been privy to it. Now, thankfully, it’s opening up so I’m not assigning all these to a government. I’m assigning it to all of them and it beholds on us to expose all of these and our outrage would definitely be deep because the system is not fair,” he said in the interview GhanaWeb monitored.



Citing the ex-gratia packages for article 71 officeholders to back his submission on how unfair the system is, the ace actor mentioned that the right things must be done.



“You’re in a system where you are working for 40 years and at the end of the day, when you go on retirement, you may not even get 20,000 Ghana cedis; somebody goes to Parliament for 4 years, and collects 400,000 Ghana cedis as ex gratia. The inequalities are all over the place. And so, we need to definitely mend the system. if we don’t fight for it, no one is going to fight for it.



“We cannot sit on the fence anymore, we have to sit up, we have to fight for our right… You can see gradually; that Ghanaians are not taking any more of this nonsense... This nonsense must stop,” he remarked.



The implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) commenced on May 1, 2022, amidst widespread condemnation. Some have argued that its introduction is unfair and insensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people.



The Akufo-Addo government has, however, defended the levy as it hopes to raise over 900 million dollars and address the problems of unemployment and high public debt.



“It’s emerging as the biggest economy in the country and for a long period has not had any taxation at all. So, it’s important now that they also come into the net. Our country has one of the lowest tax to GDP ratios of any country in West Africa and of an equivalent economy.



“The ECOWAS area, the general average, today, tax to GDP average is about 18%. Ghana- we are at 13%, so if you’re talking about a country that is already overtaxed, if anything at all, it’s undertaxed,” said President Akufo-Addo in an interview on BBC.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



