The next couple of years will be the worst - Vanessa Gyan Laments

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities unhappy with the passage of the E-Levy



Vanessa Gyan shares views on E-Levy



Bridget Otoo defends minority's actions on E-Levy



After the passage of the famous E-Levy Bill that got parliamentarians into fisticuffs in 2021, a number of Ghanaians have taken to social media to lament the news.



One of such people is presenter, Vanessa Gyan, who has shared her thoughts on Twitter.



She said the “E-Levy The next couple of years will be the WORST.”



Although the majority of Ghanaians have expressed unhappiness with the bill, broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, has defended the minority’s actions for walking out of parliament when the E-Levy was passed on March 29, 2022.



In a submission made by the Metro TV anchor on her official Twitter account, she said if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament had stayed in their seats, it wouldn't have changed anything.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5% E-Levy bill to advance its passing into law.



