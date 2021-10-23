The music industry is growing – Captain Planet

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian afro beats singer and rapper Jeffery Sylvanus Dodji popularly known as Captain Planet in entertainment circles has mentioned that the Ghanaian music industry is growing.



Speaking in an interview, the rapper mentioned that the music industry in Ghana was like an 'Apple software' which keeps upgrading on a regular basis.



“The industry is an Apple software, it keeps upgrading, the beautiful ones are not yet born, day in day out, new musicians keep coming, more aggressive guys," he said.



The “Wo Gyi Obi Girl” hitmaker also disclosed that he was not eager to join any music group nor create a new group and would get back with his group if his former group members wanted to make music.



“I am not joining any group nor creating any group, anytime my guys want to make music I will get back with them and we will come back as 4×4," he added.



He further mentioned that the 4×4 music group members were still on good terms and not at loggerheads and finally disclosed he had an upcoming album and entreated his fans to stream his new song ‘Abodie’ featuring Kuami Eugene.