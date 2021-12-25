The moment KiDi joined Samini on stage at the Xperience concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At the near end of Samini’s performance during the Xperience concert, KiDi stormed the stage and sang a rendition of his ‘Odo’ song and fans couldn’t get enough of it.



KiDi did justice to the song and it drew massive cheers from the crowd.



Obviously thrilled by KiDi’s performance, Samini offered the Lynx entertainment artist a warm hug as he walked off-stage.



Samini’s Live Xperience concert was held at the Grand Arena in Accra on December 24, 2021.



Fans were treated to good live band performances from the likes of Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kelvynboy, and many others.





Watch the video below







