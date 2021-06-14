The moment Giovani Caleb introduced Abena Korkor on Date Rush stage

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Days after Abena Korkor Addo's claims about a supposed relationship with Date Rush Host, Giovani Caleb, the duo met for the first time on the show.



The last edition of the show which was aired on TV3 over the weekend was designed for a celebrity to take the centre stage and hunt for a date per the terms of the popular prime time program.



Korkor brought her A-game on as her gargantuan body accentuated by her massive backside did all the talking for her when she waltzed her way through the stage and completed the traditional process of scouting the guys and settling on one person.



The highlight of the evening was the moment Giovani Caleb introduced the controversial TV personality on stage which excited thousands of viewers a great deal.



Watch Abena Korkor Addo's entrance of Date Rush in the post below:



