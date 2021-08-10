The media has the power to change consumption patterns – Knii Lante

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Two times male vocalist of the year winner at the VGMAs, Knii Lante, believes the media has the power to change and control what music lovers consume.



Answering questions on why reggae music seems to be depreciating in recent times, Knii Lante in an interview with Elvis Crystal on Asaase Radio said the media and the DJs possess the power to make Ghanaian reggae music big again by giving it much airspace on radio and TV.



“The space for reggae music on the airwaves, radio, and TV is too small. I mean some years back in the morning, you’ll open the radio every Saturday morning and you’ll be hearing reggae on most channels but these days, you hardly hear reggae being played" he said.



Knii Lante also mentioned stereotyping of reggae music and reggae musicians as a factor. According to him, it drives investors away.



“The stereotyping of reggae music and reggae musicians with everybody thinking a reggae musician is a rebel and smoke weeds, that hurts us a lot. Driving potential investors away," he lamented.



The ‘Baby Take Good Care' hitmaker who is out promoting his two new singles, ‘This Thing’ and ‘Boot Off’ says the Ghanaian gatekeeper has the power to change the narrative.



“If the gatekeepers, the media houses, and DJs decide to give one hour to Ghanaian jazz, there will be a lot of Ghanaian jazz musicians after a year.



"The DJs and the media houses have the power to change consumption patterns." Knii Lante said.