The media has been reduced to sensationalism – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: yfmghana.com

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has asserted that the media has recently lowered its standards for publicity.



According to her, our society, especially the media, puts so much pressure on young women these days, and sometimes this pushes them to make the wrong decision.



In an interview with Rahm Besia on Y97.9FM’s ShoutsOnY, she said, “I did a photoshoot for my 10th anniversary as the ambassador for orphans. My children and friends were congratulating me based on the fact that no one said congratulations on your marriage. If you’ve been an ambassador for 10 years, what exactly do we say to you apart from “congratulations”.



She noted that she has done so many things in this country that are not deemed commendable, like building orphanages, fostering children from orphanages and putting them in vocational institutions, and no one sees that as something for which to congratulate her.



“I bought my own house and I didn’t receive congratulations; I bought a second house, and it was speculated that Medikal rented that house for me when he’s not even my family member.” I buy cars and I have the media saying it’s rented, but I wear kente with no man and no confirmation, just congratulations, and the media lazily runs with it, ‘Afia Schwarzenegger secretly gets married.” To who?” she emphasized.



According to her observations, the media continues to report without conducting an investigation, which is wrong.



“The media could have easily gone to my children’s school to find out if they were there, but they didn’t.” “We’ve reduced the media to sensationalism before I finished my photoshoot; it was all over social media that I was married when I wasn’t,” she stated.



Afia went on to say that people always like to carve out the monster that she is not, and gone are the days that she would get furious and ignore them, but now she is ready to prove that she’s not who the media portrays her to be.



“I am too intelligent, so I need to use my intelligence to debunk certain stories.”



“I need to prove to Ghanaians that the media are the liars, not me,” she added.





