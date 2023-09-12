The lips and hands of deputy ministers are tied, Okraku-Mantey is an example – A Plus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Social commentator Kwame A Plus has expressed concern over the suppression of ideas and perspectives held by government appointees, particularly those in deputy ministerial positions.



Citing an example, he observed how Mark Okraku-Mantey’s appointment as Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, came with higher expectations which are yet to be met.



A Plus said Mark was expected to give the industry a facelift and perhaps, he even had some ideas he desired to implement, but he has been restricted due to interference from the top.



“If you’re expecting Mark to help with certain things because he is a deputy minister then you are joking. As for that deputy minister position, it is a waste of taxpayers’ money. What are they going to do? What is their role? If were a deputy minister, I would be sacked by now. Because I always speak my mind, I am a non-conformist. Nobody can oppress me.



“Mark Okraku-Mantey cannot do anything. He is just there taking his salary, greeting people at events, and going back home to sleep. Apart from that, Mark will not be able to do anything impactful. Don’t blame Mark, he didn’t know things would turn out this way,” A Plus stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.



A Plus, however, advised individuals who have aspirations of attaining the member of parliament position to contest as independent candidates.



“Anytime I decide to go to parliament, I am going as an independent candidate. Once you get there under the ticket of any party and they are not even happy with you, you are doomed. You don’t have any power to do anything. This system is bewitched and that is why some of us are also wizards in it,” he added.



