The late Mohbad appears on Times Square’s billboard in New York

Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The late Nigerian singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been featured in The Times Square’s billboard displayed on Broadway Times Square, New York City.



This is coming a week after he died in a controversial and strange manner.



His death gained international attention after fans took to social media to demand a thorough investigation of his sudden demise.



The Mohbad’s billboard read, “Will be remembered forever Mohbad. Legend are never forgotten. R.I.P.”



With his posthumous appearance, Mohbad now joins Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Davido, among others, on the list of Nigerian celebrities to feature on a billboard in Times Square.



