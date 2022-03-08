The ladies love KiDi and he knows it

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi performs at indigo



Female fans mob KiDi during his performance



UK ladies show Ghanaian artiste love



Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi, has proven by all standards that he is indeed a ladies' man.



This came to bare when he freely allowed some female fans to explore his body mid-way through his performance at the indigo in the O2 Arena.



In a video making rounds on the internet that was first shared by Afrobeats promoter, Olajide Adesope, the award-winning singer was swamped by a group of ecstatic female fans who could not keep their hands off him.



He descended from the main stage and advanced towards the crowd where the ladies smooched him to their satisfaction.



KiDi, who loves to call himself the 'Gyal Dem Sugar' stood still the whole time while enjoying the ‘treat’ from his die-hard fans who gathered at the front row.



Although some may term the move by the ladies as a form of sexual harassment, KiDi, cannot say the same as he was captured beaming with smiles the whole time.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, security was on guard to ensure that he was safe from his 'hungry' fans who had their hands all over his body.



Away from the fun moments, the duo, Kuami Eugene and KiDi managed to pull off a successful concert with surprise performances from Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Stonebwoy and Patoranking at the indigo in the O2 Arena, in the United Kingdom.



