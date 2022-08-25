The ladies 'haunting' Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Since the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was sworn into office, the expectation many Ghanaians had of him has dwindled as the state of the economy keeps deteriorating.



The many promises he made before going to the Flagstaff House according to his critics, are yet to become reality, as all they are currently experiencing is serious hardship.



Many of those who have become critical of the President some female celebrities, both in the entertainment and media industry.



These celebrities, through their social media posts and interviews, expressed their disappointment in President Akufo-Addo, who hitherto was described as a 'no-nonsense man'.



GhanaWeb in this report, have together some posts by these celebrities expressing their disappointments in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





Yvonne Nelson



Yvonne Nelson after she carried out the ‘dumsor’ demonstration was tagged a member of the NPP until recently she made some clarifications about being neutral but only hammers where necessary.



In some recent posts, the filmmaker went on a ranting spree to lament the rising cost of living in the country and the government’s seeming unperturbed posture to change the narrative.



In a series of tweets, she condemned the government for what she described as a failure on its part to deliver on the juicy promises made to Ghanaians during the campaign period.



According to her, the governing New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo, have deceived Ghanaians with promises.



The rising cost of living under President Akufo-Addo's watch, Yvonne Nelson says shows that the managers of the economy do not care about the plight of Ghanaians.





I bought gas yesterday for 210ghc , this is where we are #poorleadership — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 18, 2022

Accountability is owning what you say you are going to do….as we all can see Mr President…..you just told us ANANSESEM by the fireside. @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

We are fedUP with this hardship….very obvious this government has gotten all it wanted and is ignoring the people (Ghanaians) @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

One thing about this government ……they don’t care….. but, they care about Power and the prestige that comes with it. we will start making y’all care. @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

Your campaign promises …… all ANANSESEM @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

Deceiving us? My Generation? We won’t sit and watch you guys play with our future and that of our kids. Ghanaians deserve better. @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

You don’t get to make promises, then get angry/frustrated when people hold you to them.



You told Ghanaians you had the men!



If you didn’t want us to give Mahama a pass over Ebola, why should you over COVID?



Why shouldn’t we hold you to the same standard ? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 1, 2022

When the Npp went on the Wongbo Demo they were allowed to go all the way, there was the occupy flagstaff house with no issues, Dumsor must stop etc... What exactly is @NAkufoAddo afraid of? Why is he not allowing citizens to use the very routes he used as an opposition leader ? — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) June 28, 2022

Ghana Beyond Aid ❤️ — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 1, 2022

It is insulting to tell citizens demanding action against increasing hardships to “Fix themselves”. Show Ghanaians some respect and resolve the problems causing the unbearable hardships and stop adding insult to injury. — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 4, 2021