The journey has been frustrating but KSM believed in my talent - DKB

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, better known as DKB, has rendered his heartfelt appreciation to veteran comedian and presenter, Kwaku Sintim-Misa aka KSM, for believing in his talent right from the very beginning.



DKB in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 4, 2021, shared an old image of himself with others including actor and comedian, Funny Face.



According to him, KSM gave him a shot on his show at the start of his career, this little gesture launched him into the entertainment scene.



He has described Mr Sintim-Misa as his "father and patron".



"When the only person who believed we were funny & talented put us on his hottest TV show, our father and patron @kwakusintimmisa

The journey has been painful and frustrating but God bless KSM so much for showing faith in us when that company destroyed our name. Killer throwback!" the post read.



Reacting to the post, fans of DKB acknowledged the growth of the comedian who has risen through the struggles to become a household name in Ghana.



Ayala Ahban wrote: "Don't throw human being away (in Ga language), you've come far and you ain't done yet, keep up the good work."



Another, Efo Maka Fui had this to say: "I see u and Funny Face...Praying for healing mercies for Funny Face...The journey has not been easy koraaa."



A third, Lorna Adamah wrote, "Wow....... KSM is the king ampa. Well done to you all. We pray for funny."





