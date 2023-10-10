The interesting moment McBrown met Fadda Dickson at Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s daughter’s wedding

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Following her controversy with UTV, netizens were stunned to see Nana Ama McBrown at Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s daughter’s wedding but more amazed at her interesting interaction with Fadda Dickson.



Some might have expected that McBrown would not attend this particular event, given the recent strained relationship between her and the entire 'Despite family.'



It can be recalled that social media witnessed a back-and-forth between McBrown and her former media station, UTV, after resigning as host of the United Showbiz.



The confusion between the two parties intensified at a time she was transitioning from UTV to her new show at Media General’s ‘Onua TV’.



It's worth noting that her decision to leave UTV was met with criticism from some Despite Media employees who believed that her departure showed disloyalty and ingratitude.



McBrown, on the other hand, responded during several media interviews where she opened up on claims of her ‘McBrown Kitchen’ show being blacklisted, among other topics.



However, in the latest development, the ‘Onua Showtime’ host, has been captured exchanging pleasantries with Despite Media’s Managing Director, Fadda Dickson, and CEO, Kennedy Osei, at the event.



In what appeared to be a somewhat tense atmosphere, McBrown approached Fadda Dickson, who extended his hand for a handshake.



She then whispered into their ears and they nodded their heads in agreement.



The post which has since gone viral has stirred numerous comments from netizens who have applauded them for putting their differences aside and not snubbing each other at the event.



Watch the video below:





