The immature women I dated caused me embarrassment, soiled my reputation – Ernest Opoku

Gospel minister, Ernest Opoku Jnr. said his love affair with immature women has cost him his reputation.



According to him, there are all sorts of wrong narratives about him flying around, due to the fact that his ex-girlfriends could not keep their lips sealed after they broke up.



His statements were in reaction to some controversies that emanated from his relationship with popular actresses; Tracey Boakye and Nayas.



Nayas and Tracey Boakye have both constantly fed the public with their intimate moments with Ernest, as well as issues that sprung from their love affair following years of a prolonged misunderstanding and breakup.



But the gospel singer said with each claim they put out; his reputation was being dragged in the mud.



“The women I once dated are immature. If they had not broadcasted all our escapades, nobody would have known anything. Personally, I haven’t made my private life public. They were the ones going about telling the world such stuff. They are so immature. They make these statements and now people judge you and start to perceive you in a certain light. It was so embarrassing,” he told Delay.



Ernest Opoku, however, said out of the many relationships, he only has two kids with two different women.



According to him, his second child was from his failed marriage and he still plays an active role in the lives of each of his children.



“I have two kids. My firstborn is 15 years and my secondborn is 12. I had my first daughter before my failed marriage. I do go to the US to visit my second child, the other time, I even went with him on a trip to the United Kingdom. At times I am with my daughter in Ghana. I am very much present in their lives,” he stated.



