‘The hype around Agya Koo’s return has declined' – Movie director

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

A seasoned movie director cum producer, Virus, has stated that he is thrilled with the return of Agya Koo to the movie industry.



Until recently, the award-winning actor had not been seen in any production in the country because he had a fallout with some directors and producers who alleged that he had become arrogant.



Agya Koo made a mega comeback recently with Okodie TV and has since been working assiduously to reclaim his spot as the most sought-after actor in Ghana.



However, touching further on the development, Director Virus stated that although it is good news, the buzz around him wouldn't be the same.



The director added that when Agya Koo started producing movies on his YouTube channel, the numbers were massive but it has recently witnessed a decline.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







