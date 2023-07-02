'The husband I knew is no more' – Joke Silva speaks on Olu Jacob's battle with dementia

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has revealed the marital difficulties she and her husband, Olu Jacobs, have been through as he fights dementia.



Silva talked openly about the sickness’s impact on their marriage in an interview with media personality and actress, Nancy Isime.



Silva praised her husband as a fantastic husband and parent who carried out his duties without fail.



She reflected on their early years together, highlighting the fact that Jacobs was not only her best friend but also her whole life before they were married but their relationship has undergone substantial adjustments as a result of his illness.



She said:



“It has not been easy… There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.



“But the thing is, when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.



"The husband I knew is no more and there for me, but this man that is here is someone I still love.”



Silva acknowledged the initial challenges they had as they made their way through the early years of their marriage. They have been married for 37 years and have known each other for 42 years overall, including five years of dating before getting married.



In the end, she ultimately came to accept the reality of their situation and now sees herself as caring for her father rather than in a conventional husband-wife relationship.







