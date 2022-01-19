‘The government should have a budget for entertainers’ - Medikal requests

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Medikal wants government support



GHAMRO increases monies for artistes



Stonebwoy confirms raise in GHAMRO royalties



Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has requested the Government of Ghana to have a budget for creatives.



According to Medikal, performers should be taken into consideration by the government.



He said this on the back of news from Stonebwoy that he has received four times the monies paid him by GHAMRO.



“The government should have a budget for Entertainers (Musicians, Comedians, Actors/Actresses) every year!” he said.



Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, confirmed that he had received four times the amount of money he first received from GHAMRO.



The post he made came after Rex Omar, in an interview, dared Stonebwoy to keep to his promise of promoting GHAMRO.



In Stonebwoy’s reply, he said “Duly Accepted As Promised.. indeed What I just rec'd now is 4times better than what I first rec'd from @Ghamro_official for all my works as royalties.



“This is a great step in the right direction and there's more to do. Esp. Hoping to see attached royalty statements soon.”



Ghanaian artistes for some time have complained about their royalties and how measures should be put in place for artistes to receive their monies.



Stonebwoy, in a meeting with Ghana’s Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, disclosed that he had only received an amount of ¢2000 as royalties from GHAMRO after signing with them for two years.