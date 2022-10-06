The genesis of Dela Goldheart's misunderstanding with Akpene Banini on Facebook

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hundreds of Ghanaian Facebook users have shared their opinions on an ongoing misunderstanding between two women identified as Dela Goldheart and Akpene Banini.



Dela, a researcher and feminist, on Wednesday, October 5, made a lengthy post on her timeline detailing how one of her female friends on the social app, Akpene, tagged her as creepy for persistently demanding the contact of a young lady captured in a group photo the latter had published on her page.



According to Dela, she was captivated by the elegant, tall lady named Asantewaa spotted in a bridesmaid photo.



She, therefore, reached out to Akpene to link them but was turned down after several excuses.



Giving an account of her side of the story, Dela maintained that all these were done with clear intentions.



However, Akpene, on the account of Dela, paid someone to publish their private chat on Facebook as a means to attract backlash, a move she believes is a result of jealousy.



"I call this piece...When Asking for Friendship Makes Us Creepy and Mentally Unstable - courtesy, Jealousy and Envy. A few days ago, I saw this picture and a few others on one of my Facebook friends' profiles.



She continued: "I left two comments under her post; one on how everyone looked lovely and the other on the tall lady on the extreme right. My exact words were "who is the elegant tall lady?" My friend ignored one of my comments and addressed one. You can guess which one was ignored."



Meanwhile, a section of the public who have read the private chat which has now gone viral claimed that Dela felt 'entitled' to have Asantewaa's contact although her request was turned down.



"When I want something, I get it. And ordinary, no one stands in my way," Dela wrote in a response to Akpene.



Others also pointed fingers at Akpene for leaking the private conversation she had with Dela that lasted for over a week.



In one of the messages Akpene delivered to Dela she made it clear that she was not going to offer any assistance to her Facebook friend whom she tagged as creepy.



"Well, all that aside I haven't quite met anyone this persistent about being friends with someone just by photo. Creepy to say the least. I wish you luck in finding her," she wrote.



Check out some reactions below:









































OPD/BOG