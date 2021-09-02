The game without me is like life without breath - Promzy

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 September 2021

• A former member of VIP has said that the music scene hasn't been the same without him



• Promzy made this assertion in a Facebook post



• He associated the impact of his absence in the game with "life without breath"



Ghanaian artiste Promzy, a former leading member of the group VIP who took a career break has stated that the music scene has not been the same following his absence.



Promzy in a post sighted by GhanaWeb on his Facebook page on Thursday, September 2, argued that his long break in the music industry has affected "the game". He associated it with "life without breath."



Die-hard fans of the musician who have been looking forward to his comeback have charged him to relaunch himself into the industry. This follows his separation from his former group VIP in 2013 after almost 20 years.



The group was made up of Abdul Hamidu Ibrahim (Lazzy), Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal) and Emmanuel Promzy Ababio (Promzy).



Promzy in a photo that captured him with a new look wrote: "The game without me......? Is like life without breath. #thanksfortheloveandsupport #appretiated Praaahh #PIP #PROMZY.”



He added in a separate post: “People be envious of things you can't control..… like your vibe, the way you light up a room when you walk in and everybody stares at you, the way your spirit and energy intimidate people, the way you bounce back every time. Don't hate me, this is how God made me. Praaaahhh #PIP #PROMZY.”



Popular among the songs by VIP include, “Ahomka Womu”, “I Think I Like Am”, "Feefe Na’ Efe”, “Mene Me Joley”.





