The four-times Kojo Jones and his bride changed outfits at their engagement ceremony

Fashion of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Jones and wife parade their luxurious wedding



Meet Kojo Jones’s wife, Rachel



‘The Jones Bond 2022’ headlines media outlets



It was not only enough that from Accra to Kumasi with 17 luxurious cars, Kojo Jones got to make rounds on various media outlets.



The business mogul and his bride also went the full way on their engagement day, changing into four different spell-bounding and fashionable attires.



Kojo Jones Mensh and Rachel Osei have without doubt, become the newest couple making headlines this week with their traditional marriage ceremony which took place in Kumasi on March 23, 2022.



Their union was graced by a long bridal train with over 50 groomsmen and bridesmaids supporting the groom and the bride respectively.



Even better, the bridal team was adorned in a customised kente fabric purposely made for the union.



For Kojo Jones, he threw his purple customised kente cloth over his shoulder, matched with a crown to complete his look.



His bride on the other hand wore a fitted orange mixed with green dress, embroidered with beads, to line her curvy body. This was matched with a colourful peacock-feathered fan.



In their second look, Kojo dressed as an emperor with a cape, while his queen literally blinded people with her colourful yellow mixed with orange and green beaded kente dress.



For the last two dresses and pictures of the couple’s attire, scroll down for more:































