The foolishness is getting too much – Arnold blasts Brother Sammy for using booty-shaking women at album lunch

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo went hard on gospel musician Brother Sammy during the Saturday, April 29, 2023, edition of UTV United Showbiz.



The critic who was reacting to a video of a woman gyrating and shaking her buttocks during the recent album launch of the gospel artist, described it as madness.



“As I sit here, I am praying that God would give me patience because the foolishness is becoming too much. The point is in the House of the Lord, what we saw is very shameful, very disturbing and very troubling. See these are some of the silly things being done in the Jerusalem temple that caused Jesus to use a whip on them because in the eyes of the Lord, it’s an eyesore.



Earlier on in the program, the gospel artiste sought to justify the incident when he was called on phone.



This according to Arnold made his action the more unacceptable.



“If he had been remorseful or apologetic when you called him, we would have said okay, he did it but has realised that he went overboard. But here he is, justifying and actually making mockery of those who have a problem with it,” he fumed.







GA/SARA