The 'fashion shutdown', extravaganza witnessed at the 2022 AMVCAs

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 May 2022

2022 AMVCAs held in Lagos, Abuja



Celebrities stun on AMVCA red carpet



AMVCA returns after Covid-19 break



Just like how it has been done in previous years, celebrities showed up and completely showed out at the 2022 edition of the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held in Lagos, Nigeria.



The AMVCAs which is usually organized to recognize outstanding performances in television, film, and comedy was witnessed by celebrities in Nigeria and globally.



After a two-year hiatus, the 8th edition of the AMVCAs made a huge comeback, featuring brilliant musical performances from Rema, Labaja, Yemi Alade, Dbanj, and the top 12 Nigerian Idols contestants.



But the most iconic event that climaxed the night were the ‘showstopping’ costumes that made its way onto the red carpet and the auditorium.



Celebrities and their designers outdid themselves by rocking mind-blowing costumes and stunning outfits that set tongues wagging.



Class, glamour and style were are its peak as some Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Akua Addo, Sika Osei, Mawuli Gavor and Juliet Ibrahim also stunned on the red carpet and made their country proud.



