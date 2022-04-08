The fanfare that went with the vice president's speech was insensitive - Cwesi Oteng

Entertainment of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia addresses citizens on the current state of the nation



Ghanaians unhappy with the current state of the nation



Cwesi Oteng discloses he wishes to read Bawumia’s document addressing the nation



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s address on the economy at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference has got citizens talking because of the way the conference was presented.



In a post shared by popular gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng, the music and chants about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as though they were embarking on a campaign were needless.



Furthermore, he added he would love to see the documents that were read by the vice president at Kasoa in the Central Region, on April 7, 2022.



“I would have loved to see yesterday's speech by the vice p, from his office like the way the Covid updates came, without the fan fair and shouts that went with it. Made it a little incentive.



“The situation on the street real thing &the citizens deserve some sense they are heard,” Cwesi Oteng tweeted on April 8, 2022.



The vice president's presentation had been as a result of his silence on a lot of happenings in the country, while many Ghanaians who were concerned, yearned to hear him address those issues.



From the rising cost of fuel to the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on Ghana’s economy, the ravages of the novel Coronavirus, among other topical subjects on the economy, Dr. Bawumia made a relatively good attempt to touch on all of them in his over an hour-long address.







