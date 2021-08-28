The emotional moment Bishop Obinim broke own at his late dad’s funeral

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Today, August 28. 2021, happens to be the burial and funeral date for the father of Bishop Daniel Obinim.



The burial service which is currently ongoing at Bishop Obinim‘s family home located at Obuasi has seen a lot of family, friends and loved ones turn up in the numbers to bid the old man a final farewell.



Not long ago, zionfelix.net chanced on a video that captures that sad moment Bishop Obinim arrived at the burial service of his late dad in a convoy like a president.



In the video, Bishop Obinim was seen driving his Royce Rolls while his other pastors and bodyguards drove other expensive cars and motorbikes to accompany him to the funeral.



As soon as he arrived at the funeral grounds, Bishop Daniel Obinim stepped out of his car and greeted his family members before he finally went to see the body of his late dad which was laid in state.



