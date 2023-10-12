The economic management team have left legacy of thievery! – Blakk Rasta jabs Dr. Bawumia

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Controversial Ghanaian radio personality Blakk Rasta has questioned why the vice President and head of the economic management team of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the midst of the economic crisis the nation I struggling with.



He blamed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his inability to come up with viable measures to resolve the ailing Ghanaian economy after touting himself as the most competent person prior to his assumption of office.



The controversial radio personality asserted that the economic management team led by Dr. Bawumia has failed the nation woefully and has left the country with a legacy of thievery after some government officials have been embroiled in corruption-related activities.



“My brother, my sister, was this the government that we bargained for? Was this the government that we all said we wanted? This government has come to demonize all of us and we are here today my brother and my sister the cedi is the worst-performing currency in the world and I am so ashamed. Where is Dr. Bawumia?



"The man who was touted as the economic Wizkid of the nation, where are all the people who were touted to be a strong team that would leave this country unperturbed of economic problems? Today they are leaving us with a legacy of thievery, incompetence, carelessness, and nonchalant behavior,” Blakk Rasta while speaking on the UrbaBlend show on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored.



He further added “I wish the youth of this country, including myself, would organize demonstrations right at the President's house. We would be there every day until this President resigns.”



Blakk Rasta remarked after Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe raised pressing concerns about Ghana's political landscape, addressing issues of perceived corruption among political officeholders.



According to him, the unexplained accumulation of wealth, tribalism, nepotism, and an alarming focus on self-interest, particularly within the current administration led by President Akufo-Addo.



At a press conference organized by ex-military officers on the topic “The State of Ghana Today,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned how these officials could accumulate stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies within their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and across the nation, drive the most luxurious cars, and live opulent lives while the nation's youth struggle to find meaningful employment.



“How do ministers hoard stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars, live extravagantly, and expect our youth, who remain largely without meaningful employment, to be satisfied?"



One of the central points of his address revolved around the extravagant lifestyles of certain government ministers.



"These are critical warning signs that are going to destroy the security of the state. We need to pay critical attention to this. The Akufo-Addo I knew and had numerous dialogues and demonstrations with is not the Akufo-Addo who is now president," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe remarked.



