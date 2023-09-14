The dream I had before my son died - Mohbad’s father narrates

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The father of the late singer Mohbad has disclosed horrifying revelations regarding his close relationship with the deceased and a horrible dream he had only two days prior to the musician's tragic passing.



"I had a dream about him, two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone trying to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet not knowing something like this would happen to me," he told blogger @og_baba1.



During the tearful conversation, Mohbad's father found it difficult to find the right words to convey his agony because the loss was still so fresh.



Despite this, he shared fond memories of their connection and related a troubling dream involving a gun that had occurred just 48 hours before his son's passing.



In addition, he disclosed that, in contrast to popular belief, Mohbad's death was brought on by an injection given to him by an assistant nurse to treat an ear infection.



People from various walks of life have expressed their sorrow and support in response to the news of Mohbad's terrible death. Numerous well-known people have sent their sympathies and offered to help the grieving family during this trying time.



However, troubling reports of family disputes over Mohbad's possessions have surfaced among the outpourings of grief and sympathy.



In a video that has been widely shared online, members of the late singer's family can be seen arguing passionately over his possessions at his burial site in Ikorodu.



Online sources claim that some family members are plotting to take Mohbad's possessions from his baby mama.