‘The doctor said I would die at the age of 20 or 21’ - Nacee after sickle cell diagnosis

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned gospel musician cum producer Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has opened up about his remarkable survival and the challenges he faced after being diagnosed with sickle cell disease during his childhood.



In an interview on Joy Prime, Nacee revealed that the doctor who diagnosed him had predicted that he would not live past his early twenties due to the severity of his condition.



Recalling his childhood, Nacee shared, "The doctor said I would die at the age of 20 or 21 because I was a sickler. So, my childhood was full of sickness and my mother had to rush me to the hospital almost every time.



“Unfortunately, my father died three days after I was born, so I didn't know my father and my mum didn't want to lose me. So, she made sure that she did whatever she could to keep me alive."



Nacee expressed his gratitude towards his mother, who made immense sacrifices by quitting her job to care for him and ensure his well-being despite the challenges posed by his medical condition.



However, despite being born into a Christian family, Nacee had to rededicate his life to Christ and experience a transformative spiritual renewal to strengthen his faith in prayer and seek healing from the ailment.



"Since that time until today, whether the sickness has wings or whatever, I did not feel that anymore, and I've been sickle cell-free," Nacee shared, highlighting the powerful impact of his newfound faith and the transformative healing he experienced.



The talented songwriter, known for his hit song 'Mpaebo' (Prayer), firmly believes that answered prayers are a result of unwavering faith.



He emphasizes that Christians should rely on faith as their fundamental tool during times of need.



Given his own experiences growing up, Nacee has developed a passion for assisting individuals facing destitution and challenging circumstances.



Grateful for defying the medical doctor's prediction, Nacee, now in his 50s, expressed his gratitude to God for granting him strength and vitality throughout his life.



