The devil comes in disguise as a husband – Princess Shyngle

Friday, 10 September 2021

• Princess Shyngle has revealed the ordeal of female African celebrities



• According to her, men come into their lives with bad intentions



• She added that they later come online to disgrace them when their relationship crash





Ghanaian actress born in the Gambia, Princess Shyngle has revealed that most African female celebrities fall victim to evil men who come in disguise as husbands.



According to Shyngle, most women in the entertainment industry have been involved in scandals due to their wrong choice of men.



She adds that these men with an agenda to ruin their reputation are quick to run to social media to paint them black when their marriage or relationship fails.



The actress has therefore prayed to God to deliver them from the snares of opportunists.



"African female celebs dey try abeg. You'll just be on your own and the devil will come into your life in disguise as a man looking for love and a wife and you will fall for it thinking that you've found your soulmate, by the time you realize that he's the devil himself it'll be too late.



She further added: "You would have confided in him let your guard and trust him completely when you realize it and decide to dump them and walk away, they run to social media running their mouths, putting your personal business out there just to destroy you and get a little fame and attention. May God protect us from such men. Any man that genuinely ever loved or cared for you will never come online to bash you no matter what."



Princess Shyngle earlier this year divorced her husband, Gibou Bala Gaye, months after announcing that they had privately tied the knot.



