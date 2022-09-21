The death of my father has motivated me to work extra hard – SDK Dele

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular comedian, SDK Dele known in real life as Sadik Sulley has revealed that the demise of his father has motivated him to work extra hard as compared to when he was alive.



“It is sad but it has been great ever since my father passed away because his loss has even motivated me to work extra hard,” SDK revealed to Amansan Krakye in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Speaking about his father, the late Francis Sulley, on the Kastle Entertainment Show, SDK Dele said he was not pushing himself to do more works when his father was around.



He stated on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “When my dad was around, every day he comes to my room to ask what I am doing and I wasn’t putting videos out like how I’m doing now.



“I used to post only one video and relax for some time before I will come back to do another one but he always advised me that time no dey so if I have something doing, I should do it now,” he continued.



“So that word always reminds me and I carry it along wherever I go,” SDK Dele concluded.