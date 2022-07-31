The death of Fennec Okyere should’ve been resolved by now - Criminologist

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Ghanaian lecturer and criminologist has expressed worry over the delay in resolving the murder of Fennec Okyere, a Ghanaian artiste manager who was allegedly murdered in 2014.



Dr Jones Opoku-Ware was responding to questions on unresolved murder cases and their negative impact on the criminal justice system.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that unresolved murder cases breed mistrust, and fear and could lead to more people possessing arms.



The lecturer said although he would not advise people to possess arms, the current situation we find ourselves in it could trigger the possession of arms by more Ghanaians.



In his submission, he singled out the death of late Fennec Okyere, stating that his murder should have been resolved considering the level of analysis done at the crime scene and the evidence gathered by the police.