The day-to-day activities of humans influence art – Ibrahim Mahama

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian author and artist, Ibrahim Mahama has described art as an activity that is influenced by the day-to-day activities of humans.



Speaking with Y 107.9 FM’s Akosua Hanson during the ‘Y Lounge’, the world-known artist mentioned that art was not born out of any specialty but the happenings around us. He added that there wasn’t anything special about art. He also disclosed that an artist was not necessarily talented but a fusion of artistic elements.



“We always think art is special, but it is not, it’s only the things around us, once you pay attention to the city and spaces around you, you will realize that there are these moments where really interesting things happen, and being an artist is not because you are talented and you can make paintings or a sculpture, but is how you can bring all these things together, the cancellations, the sensitivity that you bring to a particular moment or place in time,” he said.



Ibrahim Mahama also explained that artistic designs were supposed to be simple, but sophisticated and give certain feelings to the viewer or audience.



“Art is supposed to be sophisticated in a way that, it is very simple, at the same time when you look at it, it gives you a certain perspective and feel,” he explained.



Ibrahim Mahama encouraged artists in Ghana to be observant of their surroundings and read books and novels to improve their imaginative abilities. He also advised Ghanaians to adopt the art culture as part of our creative industry.



Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian author and an artist of monumental installations born in 1987. He obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree in Painting and Sculpture in 2013 and a bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Painting in 2010 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana.



He currently lives and works in Tamale, in the Northern part of Ghana, and has established a Plane Art Gallery with an abandoned plane.