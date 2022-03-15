The day I will contest elections is the day I'll go mad - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Blakk Rasta rubbishes dreams of going into politics



I see myself as a kingmaker, Blakk Rasta



Blakk Rasta establishes that he will never solicit for votes



Blakk Rasta has disclosed his stance on venturing into politics.



He said the day he declares any intention to run for any kind of political office will mean he has gone crazy.



“The day I will come and tell you that I'm contesting elections that means have gone mad. It will mean I have lost it. It will mean I have sold out,” he said in an interview on Angel TV.



According to the reggae artiste who doubles as a presenter, he envisions himself as a Kingmaker like Samuel in the bible who was called to raise kings.



“I see myself as a kingmaker, like Samuel, who God sent him to go and do this, go and anoint this and anoint that person and make him a king. That's how I see myself.



“I’m supposed to sit back and hold the whip and direct you and say, ‘Oh this person is good, push him’. The same way King Saul was not able to listen, and God took him off, its the same way,” he added.



Furthermore, he said he will not solicit the sympathies of anyone to vote for him to be a minister or even president and if any president should offer him any appointment, he would reject it.



“I will never ever come to you and say vote for me because I want to be an MP or want to be a President. Even if a president is contesting and he calls me and says, ‘Black Rasta come and be a minister of blah blah[...]’, I won't do it,” he affirmed.



Meanwhile, Blakk Rasta has added that his goal is to push people the little way he can.



“The only thing I will do is to work underground with no post-conviction, that's it. That's what I want to do and be able to push people small, small.



“When some people see you advocating, and they say, ‘he wants to be a politician that's why over the years the credibility only increases,” he said.