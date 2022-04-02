The current crop of artistes in Ghana still doing Hiplife – Ex-Doe

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Iconic Legendary musician, Ex-Doe born Richard Kwasi Siaw Afrofi has disclosed that most of the current crop of artistes in the Ghana music scene are still doing Hiplife.



“We’re still doing Hiplife today in Ghana even amongst the current crop of artistes and it’s all about you doing the singing and I do the rap,” he opined.



“Still if you listen to most of the current hit songs, you’d realize that we’re still doing singing interlaced with rap so that’s Hiplife,” he revealed in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



Ex-Doe who is one of the pioneers of the Hiplife movement in Ghana said the only thing that has changed about Hiplife currently is the digitalization of the instruments.



He explained on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, “Just that the instruments we were using in those days nowadays due to digitalization some of the tones have now become synthetic.



“In our days we used more live instruments but apart from that we’re still doing what we started so one person does the singing and the other does the rap so that’s still Hiplife,” he justified.