The creative industry is losing out - Fredyma mourns top stars who recently died

Three showbiz personalties die



Showbiz fraternity mourns departed souls



Fredyma pens down a eulogy for Dr Cann, Ras Malenze and Nsiah Piesie





The death of three stars in the entertainment industry has left many with goosebumps and wondering what could be going wrong.



While many are still mourning the recent deaths of Dr Cann, Ras Malenze and Nsiah Piesie, renowned Ghanaian music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah who is popularly called Uncle Fredyma has expressed his pain for the loss of these souls.



In a post he shared on Facebook, he has addressed the fact that he wasn't able to comprehend that in less than two weeks, Ghana could lose three top icons.



Furthermore, he has encouraged others to show love to people they need to appreciate because “we are fragile.”



Fred Kyei Mensah’s post read:



“Within the space of about 11 days, the creative industry has lost 3 great personalities.



They are Dr Cann, a radio presenter at Happy FM who died on the 25th March 2022.



“On March 31, 2022, we lost one of the most prolific instrumentalists, Ras Malenze who formed the Fish Band at Dansoman in 1996 and was a regular keyboardist at Jah Link Spot around Kingsby Hotel, Achimota Accra.



“Yesterday evening, we heard of the painful demise of Nsiah Piesie, a highlife artiste of "Police Abaa" song fame through a road accident.



“Brethren, let's show love for we are fragile. Rest well.”



Dr Cann died after a short illness while Nsiah Piesie succumbed to road accident.













