The court’s last words to Medikal after sentencing him

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Judge counsels Medikal



Medikal’s remorseful statement in court



Medikal sentenced to GH₵3,600 fine



An Accra Circuit Court, presided by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, after its final judgement to Medikal on February 21, 2022, issued some advice to him.



Medikal pleaded guilty to the unlawful public display of arms and was sentenced to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH₵3,600, or in default, serve nine months in prison.



According to a citifmonline.com report, a deeply remorseful Medikal told the court after the sentencing that he regrets the incident.



“I am deeply sorry and I regret the action. I am not a harmful person. My job is to entertain,” he said.



But the judge in return, told Medikal, "Go in peace and ayekoo to your daughter."



The ‘La Hustle’ hitmaker was also advised to conduct his business responsibly and be mindful of the spotlight.



“When you are in the spotlight, you must act responsibly. Whatever you do, first ask yourself whether you are on the right path,” His Honour Essandoh admonished.



Per reports, the court also ordered the release of Medikal’s 9mm pistol he earlier flaunted in public.



Background



In September 2021, Medikal displayed a rugger 9mm pistol in his car without an excuse. The video went viral and led to his arrest on October 21, 2021.



He was remanded in prison custody for five days after which he was granted a bail worth GH¢100,000 with one surety.