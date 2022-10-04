The country is not going well; people are pissed - Shatta Wale calls Nana Addo to action

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, has sent a message to Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He has charged him to listen to the cry of citizens as they believe that their president hasn't made any major impact on their lives ever since he came into office.



Shatta, on Monday afternoon, took to his social media page to detail the true state of the nation under Akufo-Addo, adding that the president's officials have failed to tell him the real state of Ghana's economy.



"It is just that some of us in this country are cowards," Shatta said.



According to the famous singer, the president needs to be made aware of his shortcomings, which people on the streets say are worse than the former president, John Mahama.



"Let me tell you the truth about what is happening on the streets. The street is hot. Mr President, the street is hot, I am telling you something...Mr President, I am telling you, the country is not going well.



"People just want to come follow you and make money and just go, and your legacy won't be the legacy you've dreamt of. I beg you, ebi Ghana, we all dey oo," said Shatta Wale in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



The Ghanaian entertainer added that not much has been achieved in the entertainment sector under the leadership of the president, adding that Ghanaians are pissed at his leadership.



"We were in Ghana when they said Mahama wasn't doing anything, but as for you, the people say you are not even trying. Mr President, forget everything. That is what I am telling you. They say you no dey try. Common entertainment sef they say you no dey try. People are pissed on the street, I am telling you something," he said.









