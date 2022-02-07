The cost of Despite's Bugatti Chiron can buy a 'full private jet' - Kofas

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Despite outdoors new car in 2022



Kofas says Despite is the first to own the Bugatti Chiron in West Africa



Despite's Bugatti is the most expensive car in Ghana, Film director reveals



Ghanaian film director, Kofi Asamoah, better known as Kofas, has patted the back of business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite for splashing an entire fortune on his new whip.



He claims that the cost of Despite's latest car could have equally been used to purchase a private jet.



The business mogul on Sunday, February outdoored his brand new 2020 Bugatti Chiron estimated around $3 million as part of his 60th birthday celebration.



In a video shared by Kofas, he disclosed some interesting facts about the car, adding that the CEO of the Despite Media Group is the first man in West Africa to have acquired the 2020 Bugatti Chiron.



"Owners of G-Wagon and Range Rovers have suppressed Toyota users for quite too long. Now Despite has released your master (Bugatti). This is your dream car owner's dream car. This is the most expensive car in the whole of this world," he claimed.



Taking a tour of the exterior of the all-blue Bugatti, Kofas claimed that the vehicle stands tall among all cars in the world.



To him, not even the latest Rolls-Royce or Range Rover can be compared to Despite's new toy.



"This Bugatti Chiron is the first and only one in West Africa, Despite being its owner. You can check the price of this car online. I tell you, it can buy a fully spec private jet...it is equal to 2 Africa World planes. It can buy 3 Passion planes. The duty on this particular car can purchase a Rolls-Royce or Bentley and they will still be extra cash left," said the award-winning film director.



Watch the video of Kofas below:





