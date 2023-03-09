The concept of marriage has been misunderstood – Counsellor

LifeStyle of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Pastor Dr Mrs. Agnes Odoi, Counsellor and President of Warrior Women Prayer Ministry Global, has revealed some of the causes behind Ghana’s high divorce rate.



She emphasized that although there are so many causes of divorce, the main reason for divorce in marriage is a misunderstanding of marriage.



Speaking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv. Ghana’s Christian Connect show, she said, “People are jumping into marriages without knowing what marriage entails. They don’t have much knowledge about marriage because, when it comes to matters of marriage, we are not seeking knowledge to really know what it entails”.



From her observation, all couples are interested in the funfair of marriage, and she believes that has taken away the whole idea of marriage.



“People look at the fun fair and just prepare for the marriage ceremonies without preparing for the marriage itself. Also, there are a lot of sex issues, which lead to divorce. I quite remember doing this research in 2014, and the outcome was that about 75% of marriage divorces are as a result of the issue of sex,” she said.



From her research, she found out that either one party is not satisfied or the other party isn’t giving in, or maybe the man or woman has gone out of a marriage and it has brought a lot of issues. Hence, she concluded that there are so many issues when it comes to sex in marriage.



She disclosed that this was one of the reasons why she came up with the warrior wives prayer ministry as a non-denominational ministry for Christian wives.



“It was established because we realized that the rate of divorce in our system and society was so high.” So we saw the need to do something to avert the situation,” she said.



Moving on, she added that “God laid it on my heart that since women play an important role in the home, there is a need for them to be empowered in a godly manner so that they can stand firm and help their families stand as well.



So that is why we brought all women together. We started with wives, but we’ve seen that there is a need to prepare the other women before they go into marriage as well,” she stated.