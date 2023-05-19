'The claims are malicious' - Saint Obi’s family breaks silence on actor's death

Entertainment of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The family of the late veteran actor, Saint Obi has denied rife allegations that his failed marriage led to his demise.



Their reaction comes after Zik Zulu, a filmmaker alleged that faced challenges in his marriage by his wife's brother which resulted in him leaving his marital home.



In the tribute, Zulu claimed Obi’s marriage to Lynda Saint-Nwafor kept him away from his friends and Nollywood.



Reacting in a statement on Thursday, the family of Obi described Zulu’s claims as “false, malicious and insensitive.”



The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the publication by Zik Zulu Okafor concerning our son, Obinna Nwafor popularly known as Saint Obi.



“And the negative commentary portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner. This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.



“The Nwafor family views the said article as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority.



“We totally disassociate ourselves from it. The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer.



“They are false, malicious and insensitive to the wife, children and entire family he left behind.



“This is a mourning period for the family, and while we appreciate the condolences of friends, fans, and well-wishers, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”



Saint Obi died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital while battling an undisclosed illness.



Born on November 16, 1965, the Nigerian actor was famed for his roles in movies like Candle Light, Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime and Last Party.







