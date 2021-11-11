The circle you join abroad will determine if you will succeed here or not - UK based Ghanaian reveals

Tabloid News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

CEO of Airborne Group Limited, Gideon Ofori Agyapong has revealed that the acquaintances one makes upon his arrival abroad will determine if they succeed or fail.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Gideon indicated that most of the London-based Ghanaians want to take the new travelers through the same fate even though they know the easiest way to succeed.



“Most of our elders who came before us did not attend school. They will tell you they passed through the desert to Italy before coming so they feel like those of us who came straight got it easy.



If you go to school and make it big here, there is a little envy within them. They expect that we go through the same trials they went through,” he disclosed.



Gideon further stated that he would encourage people to travel. According to him, becoming successful outside of Ghana depends solely on oneself.



“If everyone in Ghana will get the opportunity to travel, don't hesitate. Because it's good to travel. If you do not succeed, just go back but don't tell others that living abroad is a bad idea,” he added.



Airborne Group Limited is a Northampton-based care services company. They employ and train caretakers to provide health care services to older people in London.



