The bond between my team and I is more than a cult – Shatta Wale

Award-winning Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed that the bond between him and the people around him is more than a cult.



Shatta Wale was recently involved in an internet feud with Burna Boy, where the two ended up disclosing personal information to the public.



Shatta Wale was worried by the latest situation and how people are reacting to why it’s vital to be cautious with his pals.



He explained that he has no resentment toward the people in his circle or those who surround him and that he sees no reason to be extra cautious in their presence.



He also remarked that it is unnecessary because the people in his immediate vicinity are mature adults who will not act in the manner that certain individuals do.



When discussing and establishing his points, he stated that the team that people see surrounding him is more than a cult.



He went on to say that their friendship is quite tight because of how committed they are to the movement and their shared beliefs.



Shatta said he preaches or discusses the gospel with his squad, instilling in them the sense that God is with them all and that he is fighting for them.



He maintains that no poison or evil material can kill him because he trusts in God and how wonderful he is to the people he meets.



