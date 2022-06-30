The big men and women who attended Delay’s 40th birthday dinner

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Having been in the Ghanaian media space for more than two decades, ventured into entrepreneurship for years and achieved enviable success, broadcaster and businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso had a reason to celebrate her 40th birthday, Saturday, June 25.



At a private dinner to commemorate her birthday, Delay, as the media personality is well known, looked elegant in a white bustier gown with puffy arms. Most of the attendees were also clad in white apparel as they joined Delay for a blissful night.



They included Randy Abbey, host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana who doubles as an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association; Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram; Yaw Sakyi Afari, CEO of Rite Sports.



The rest were Alex Okyere, Managing Director of Multichoice Ghana; Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, CEO of ASKOF Productions; Martin Osei Brobbey, CEO of Yazz; Akwasi Serebour Boateng, CEO of Hail Him Shippers; David & Doris Darko, Woodstock Atlanta Georgia.



Footballers Richmond Boachie Yiadom, Jerry Akaminko, Agyemang Badu and Afriyie Acquah; showbiz personalities Michy, Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger, Andy Dosty, and Amerado were also present. 2Ras, one of Ghana’s finest rappers who now works with Delay, was also at the function.



Sharing pictures from the event on her social media page, Delay captioned it “A few good people”.



Some of the attendees had testimonies to share while others recalled how they first encountered Delay amidst words of encouragement. It was an emotional moment to behold when Ellen Korkor Asante, known for her role in Delay’s Afia Schwarzenegger’s TV series, honoured Delay.



“You made me. I just can’t describe how grateful I am because I was a nobody. You were the first person to rent an apartment for me when I came to Accra, I own a restaurant because of you,” a teary-eyed Korkor said.



The climax of the ceremony was when Amerado performed ‘Obiaa Boa’ with Delay grabbing the microphone to back the rapper.



