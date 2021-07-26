The bedroom is our only source of entertainment - Father of 5 reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Farmer and father of five, Francis Agbavo has stated that in the village of Mankrado, there is very little to do for entertainment hence they resort to bedroom activities.



In a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle, Francis indicated that due to a lack of jobs in the community, the men are either farmers or ‘okada riders’ while the women peel cassava.



This seems to be the routine in the village of Mankrado with sex as the only source of entertainment.



“I have five children. It’s our source of entertainment so that’s what we do. Things aren’t going well but the age difference is big. And I wanted to finish with it and focus on taking care of them. I’m not going any further, the five is enough. Now I need to take care of them,” he said.



Francis added that he preferred life at Mankrado to life in Accra because the latter is expensive.



“I lived in Kasoa with my family for a while but we had to come back. I couldn't get a job early enough and having to pay rent and cater for the family became difficult. But if I were to go back to Accra to hustle alone that would be better,” he said.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



