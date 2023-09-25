‘The bad blood is too much’ – Bullgod reacts to Shatta Wale’s attacks on Stonebwoy over stadium booking

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Entertainment critic cum artiste manager, Bullgod, has reacted to Shatta Wale’s recent attacks at Stonebwoy over a misunderstanding that erupted from booking the Accra Sports Stadium for their concerts.



Bullgod, who seems fed up with the rise in feuds among artistes in the entertainment industry has described as needless and pointless Shatta’s attacks at Stonebwoy.



Earlier on Tuesday, September 20, Shatta Wale bemoaned what he described as the unjust allocation of the stadium to Stonebwoy for his BHIM Concert although he was the first to announce his Freedom Wave Concert which is usually held at that particular venue.



In a Facebook live expressing utmost range, Shatta accused Stonebwoy of sabotage, and the deliberate scheduling of his annual BHIM Concert at the same venue and around the same time as his Freedom Wave Festival.



Shatta’s rants were filled with threats and attacks at Stonebwoy but Bullgod thinks it is a completely wrong approach to tackle issues of this sort, in this era.



“I think the bad blood is too much. The bad blood among us as entertainment people is not a good thing. I think we are in an era where things have changed. The unnecessary confrontations do not work any longer. We all heard the things Shatta said. Some of these things are needless and pointless. He has to know how to communicate these things. It could bring problems for him. It's tiring sometimes that in 2023 we still engage in these things.



“I have booked the stadium a lot of times for work. Maybe things are different now because in the past when you book a day, you will be given a half day to do set up. For instance, when you book for 24 hours, you are given 12 hours to do set up. You come in 12 hours before your fixed time. If that regulation stands then there is no need for all the things we heard,” he stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.



He, however, commended Stonebwoy for not responding to Shatta’s attacks and handling the entire development in a mature manner.



“I commend Stonebwoy for behaving maturely. If Stonebwoy had wanted to also respond to all of Shatta’s rants, it would’ve been something else,” he observed.



