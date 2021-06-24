The ‘Wizkid saga’ is beyond Twitter follow – Fameye, VGMA 22 nominee

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 June 2021

According to Fameye honouring Wizkid’s follow on Twitter is just the tip of the iceberg as he hints at a possible collaboration between Ghana and Nigeria.



Fameya told Cookie Tee on the New Day show that he is not bothered about the trolling. He said he would rejoice over and over again because Wizkid is a big artiste. Using Sakordia as a case study, He said, “He has featured a lot of artists. He has featured Mugeez, King Promise and a lot of them. Way back when his career started, he had one of Obrafour and co. None of them was news. But when he featured Acehood, didn’t it blow all over the place? So why didn’t his features with the local artist generate the hype he got with Acehood? That is life.”



He further explained that he has also followed other artists who didn’t bother to publicize it. According to him, his actions are his alone. He does what he wants. And also hinted that the tweet h “The tweet I made was beyond a follow. But I only spoke about the following. So if you keep making noise about it. I will say it again, “Wizkid has followed me”. He is a big artiste worldwide.”



