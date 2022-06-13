The University of Ghana statement that subtly dealt with Samini

Entertainment of Monday, 13 June 2022

The University of Ghana on June 12, 2022, reminded the general public that the UG electronic card (e-card) remained a requirement for vehicles to be able to access some four gates to and from the Legon campus.



The Link Gate (towards GIMPA/Achimota), Main Gate (Opposite the Legon Police Station), North Gate (Close to the James Topp Nelson Yankah Hall, Haatso Rd) and the South Gate (From Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to National Highway 4 – N4) were listed as gates that required an e-card for entry.



That statement, signed by Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Registrar of the institution, although generic, was not released in a vacuum – if nothing touches the palm leaves, they do not rustle.



The statement was on the back of Samini’s rant on Twitter which was an attack on security personnel at post for refusing to grant him access for not having his electronic card as stipulated by the university’s regulations.



The Dancehall musician, had in a tweet argued that the security personnel should have granted him access although he [Samini] did not have his card on him. His argument was on the basis that he has the card but mistakenly left it home.



While berating the security man who was only doing his work, Samini called on his followers to make the man he sarcastically crowned ‘Chairman of Gatemen Association’ popular.



"I have 2 passes, 1 for my bikes, 1 for cars. Unfortunately, I switched cars and left my pass… come and see Chairman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all eventually some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me," the singer tweeted.



In a video clip, the musician, filmed himself and the security personnel, castigating him for strictly enforcing the rule.







Samini’s post, however, did not get the reactions he desired as he was hit with a barrage of criticisms from commenters.





Yo, this be how we spoil this country with our sense of 'entitlement' ... u no go fii do this for US, Canada , UK... No Pass, No Entry that's the rule.. assuming everyone comes to the gate with this same shitty excuse...he was just doing his job! You're wrong! — Carlo (@mrcarlo_1) June 11, 2022

You don't have your card, the University has an exit that people in your situation can use but you needlessly do a video to subject someone simply doing his job to public ridicule...you'd later come and complain about laws not working in Ghana https://t.co/0Qbk45dK4v — Jeffrey Nyabor (@Jeff_Nyabor) June 11, 2022

Yo, this is good , but abeg go find the young man, apologize to him and his superiors. Encourage him to keep that standard. We are building a country, let's allow systems & structures to work.

???????????????????? — Carlo (@mrcarlo_1) June 12, 2022

The best thing to do is to go back to the guy to apologize for all you may know he is not even on Twitter to see your apology. — Djabatey Julius_TDG (@djabatey_julius) June 12, 2022