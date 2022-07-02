'The Queen is Back!' - Nana Ama McBrown to host United Showbiz for first time in 2022

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Actress, brand ambassador and TV presenter, Empress Nana Ama McBrown returns to the screens for the first time this year to host her programme.



After six whole months of using guest presenters on the United Showbiz programme on UTV, the programme is set to be hosted by McBrown.



She will be hosting a panel consisting of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, A Plus and Bulldog - who are usual guests on the programme.



Mr. Logic and Amanda Jissih complete the list of guests for today's edition of the show which airs between 9 pm and midnight.



Reports suggested that Ama McBrown had taken time off due to pregnancy, but she dismissed those claims months back.



Late last year, she was absent from the show as she sought medical attention in Germany, her seat was taken over by Abeiku Santana over that period.



UTV have since released a video labeled 'The Queen is Back!'



